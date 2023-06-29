CHEAT SHEET
Yankees Pitcher Throws MLB’s First Perfect Game in More Than a Decade
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw the MLB’s first perfect game in more than a decade Wednesday night, cruising past the Oakland Athletics 11-0 with no walks and no hits in just 99 pitches. It was only the league’s 24th perfect game, and the first since 2012. “So exciting,” Germán said via an interpreter following the game. “When you think about something very unique in baseball. Not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game and accomplish something like this.” The stellar showing comes just a few weeks after he was suspended for a total of 10 games for using too much rosin on his hands.