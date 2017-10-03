How to Watch MLB Yankees vs. Twins in 2017 AL Wild-Card Game

The Major League Baseball postseason kicks off Tuesday, with the Minnesota Twins facing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the American League wild-card game. The winner of the one-game playoff will move on to play the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees won four out of six against the Twins this season. Last week, they won a three-game series against the Twins in the Bronx. Over the past 15 years, they have also historically dominated the Twins. The Twins have won zero season series against the Yankees in 16 years.

“They are another club with a lot of young talent,” Yankees’ manager Joe Girardi said of the Twins.

The Twins are expected to start experienced right-hander Ervin Santana, who has already made 20 career starts against the Yankees. He is 6-10 with a 5.66 ERA and started once against the Yankees in September, losing 2-1. The Yankees are starting Luis Severino, who has never played in the postseason before.

Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League wild-card game, with the winner moving on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Watch the Yankees vs. Chiefs

When: Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. EST

Where to Watch on TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Where to Live Stream: WatchESPN with a cable login