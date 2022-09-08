Brother of NFL Cornerback Indicted for Allegedly Killing Youth Football Coach
’DISTRAUGHT’
The shooting of Texas pee wee football coach Michael Hickmon has brought about a murder indictment against his alleged killer, Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL Bronco’s cornerback Aqib Talib. The older Talib brother turned himself into authorities on Aug. 15, after police put out a search warrant for his arrest. Talib “regrets the tragic loss of life” but turned himself in “so that he may have a chance to say his side of the story,” his attorney Clark Birdsall said at the time. “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” Aqib Talib’s lawyer said in a statement to TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”