Dad Says His 14-Year-Old Son Panicked Before ICON Park Drop Death
TRAGIC
The Missouri father of the 14-year-old boy who died while on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday said his son knew he was in danger—and he wants to make sure no other child feels like that again. “He was panicking when he was going up,” Yarnell Sampson, the dad of Tyre Sampson, told WOFL. “He was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down, please tell my Mom and Daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he must have felt something.” Sampson said the ride was the only one who offered to take his 6-foot-5-inch, 340-pound son, something he found suspicious. Sampson said he wanted answers from the park for why he lost his son, a football player and honor roll student. “This should never happen to anyone else’s child ever again,” Sampson said. “If I have anything to do with this, it will not happen ever again.” The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tyre Sampson’s death after he fell from the 400-foot drop tower Thursday.