Major League Baseball Let All-Star Yasiel Puig Play On After Settling Multiple Sexual Assault Claims: WaPo
FOUL BALL
Yasiel Puig, a former Major League Baseball All-Star, was accused of sexual assault by two different women on consecutive days in 2017, reaching confidential settlements with both alleged victims, according to a new report by The Washington Post. The women, represented by famous lawyer Gloria Allred, were paid a combined total of roughly $325,000 by Puig, according to his attorney. According to the Post, the league learned of the allegations during the 2017 season. Instead of placing Puig on paid administrative leave while it investigated the matter, it quietly allowed him to continue playing. Eventually, MLB closed its investigation with no action taken.
No charges were filed in either case. The two alleged victims’ accusations remained a secret until a third woman sued Puig last year, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in October 2018. According to court records, the third victim said Puig “pushed his way” into a restroom at Staples Center, “physically barred” the door, and attempted to kiss and grope her. He held her in place as he masturbated, after which she was able to escape. Puig, who spent seven seasons as a star outfielder for teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and then-Cleveland Indians, was exiled to the Mexican League after all of the allegations against him surfaced in the wake of the suit. After the league’s Dec. 1 lockout, Puig signed a one-year, $1 million contract with a South Korean team.