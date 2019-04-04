Year & Day Elevates Your Everyday Kitchenware With a Beautiful Simplicity

There’s something so satisfying about holding a piece of ceramic. The smoothness of the exterior, the heft, it’s all just so simple and, well, beautiful. As someone who has been trying to break out from buying plates in bulk from IKEA or Amazon, the opportunity to experience the beauty of Year & Day ceramicware has been immensely rewarding.

Year & Day doesn’t just combine utility and aesthetics. They make utility beautiful. The modern and minimal assortment of bowls, dishes, and drinkware will enhance your daily eating rituals in a subtle but important way. Everything they make is designed in the brand’s San Francisco HQ and then crafted in Italy and Portugal.

They have simple mugs that are begging to be filled with coffee, deep bowls that want to hold homemade soup, large serving platters to keep bread and cheese in, and more. They even do glass drinkware and utensils to round it all out. It’s a one-stop-shop for upgrading your kitchenware, all in one place. That’s by far my favorite part of the brand’s mission: how they simplify the process by letting you choose an a la carte option of adding special pieces or letting you build your own, custom set based on what you use.

Not everyone uses four salad bowls or a serving platter, but Year & Day lets you customize what they call the “Complete Set.” You can choose who you live with (solo, partners, family), the kind of lifestyle that surrounds your eating habits (nomad, enthusiast, host), how many people you host for food and drinks, and the color (or mix of colors) you’d like. You can tailor it to your everyday lifestyle but never feel unprepared for an impromptu dinner party.

When it comes to elevating something you use in your everyday life, start with how you eat and drink.

