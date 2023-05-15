Wagner Boss Says Russia’s Elite Are Out to Get Him After Shocking Leak
DENY, DENY, DENY
The boss of Russia’s shadow army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied a weekend report in The Washington Post that said leaked U.S. intelligence documents show the Wagner Group founder offering to reveal the positions of Russian troops to the Ukrainian government. He called the leak “laughable” while blaming the attack on “people from Rublyovka”—a wealthy Moscow suburb where many of the country’s political and business elite live. “Reading this is of course nice. It means I am not only fighting for Russia but Zelensky is also fulfilling my orders,” Prigozhin said in an audio message on Telegram, according to the English-language Moscow Times. “Of course they will pour as much s*** on me as they can,” he added. The Kremlin also weighed in on the leak, saying simply that it “looks fake” during a press briefing Monday morning.