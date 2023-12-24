CHEAT SHEET
Anti-War Russian Seeking to Challenge Putin Blocked by Commission
STIFLING DISSENT
Read it at Associated Press
Yekaterina Duntsova, a Russian politician critical of the country’s war against Ukraine, was blocked from launching a bid against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the Central Election Commission, the Associated Press reported. “On Dec. 23, the Central Election Commission refused to register my initiative group,” Duntsova said via Telegram. The commission cited errors in her application; Duntsova vowed to appeal the decision through the Russian Supreme Court. Ella Pamfilova, the leader of the election commission, addressed Duntsova during a meeting: “You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any minus can always be turned into a plus.”