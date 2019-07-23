CHEAT SHEET
Reports: Russian Murder Victim Was a Prominent LGBT Activist
A murdered woman found in St. Petersburg on Sunday was a well-known Russian LGBT activist, The Guardian reports. Activists and reports said Yelena Grigoryeva was the unidentified 41-year-old murder victim found over the weekend. A St. Petersburg online newspaper reported that she had stab wounds in the back and face, and she had apparently been strangled. A fellow campaigner said Grigoryeva received threats and reported them to the police, but no action was taken. Other acquaintances of Grigoryeva said her name had been featured on a list of LGBT activists on a website that encouraged vigilante violence. Russia’s internet watchdog reportedly banned the website last week. A suspect has reportedly been arrested in the murder.