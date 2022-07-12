‘Yellowstone’ Actress Charged With $96K Workers’ Compensation Fraud
FACING THE MUSIC
Yellowstone actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud. In a statement, the California Department of Insurance alleges the 32-year-old collected over $90,000 in disability benefits despite working on the hit show. Kilcher had allegedly initially injured her neck and right shoulder while filming the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in October 2018. A year later she allegedly told a doctor that while she had been offered work, her neck pain was too severe and preventing her from accepting job offers, so she began receiving temporary total disability benefits. Meanwhile, Kilcher had been working on Yellowstone between July 2019 to October 2019. “According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” the statement reads. “The doctor on her claim stated if they had been aware of it they would have never granted her the disability payments.” From Oct. 14, 2019, through Sept. 9, 2021, Kilcher received $96,838 in disability benefits.