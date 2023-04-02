‘Yellowstone’ Drama Heats Up as Cast and Creator Ditch Panel
SOAP OPERA
The shaky future of hit series Yellowstone seemed to find even more unstable ground Saturday as the majority of the cast—and even creator Taylor Sheridan—ditched their scheduled appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Just four cast members bothered to show up to the planned appearance—Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri—alongside Paramount Network president Keith Cox. Series lead Kevin Costner was noticeably absent amid growing rumors he’s ready to call it quits. The appearance was initially billed as featuring the entire cast, including Costner and stars Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes. Audience members reportedly weren’t alerted of the last-minute change until they had already shown up. “Yeah as someone who paid over $100 a ticket I’m pretty fn pissed. Quite the bait and switch. People are walking out,” one audience member tweeted as the panel started. However, amid the increasing doom and gloom, Cox told the audience that he’s “very confident” Costner will continue with the series—even if Paramount can’t coordinate the cast for a simple panel.