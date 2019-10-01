CHEAT SHEET
OUCH
Man Suffers Severe Burns After Falling in Hot Spring Near Old Faithful
A 48-year-old man suffered extreme burns after he fell into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said. Cade Edmond Siemers told park rangers that he walked off of the boardwalk near Old Faithful Geyser and fell into thermal water, the NPS said. “The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the NPS said in a statement. Siemers was able to make it to the Old Faithful Inn to call for help around midnight on Sunday. According to the statement, park rangers thought alcohol may have been a factor in the accident as they later found a beer can and one of Siemers’ shoes near the geyser, and footprints leading to and from the geyser. He was flown by plane to Idaho Falls, where he was admitted to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, CNN reports.