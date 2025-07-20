Cheat Sheet
‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Ties the Knot at the Vatican

IN HOLY MATRIMONY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.20.25 3:20PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 3:00PM EDT 
Josh Lucas, Brianna Ruffalo
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas said “I do” in the holiest of wedding ceremonies. Lucas, 54, tied the knot with his longtime partner, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in the Vatican City. Ruffalo, 34, revealed the news on her Instagram with a collection of black and white photos of the two during their ceremony. “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” Ruffalo captioned her post. In another post Saturday, she said that she and Lucas were “grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” adding that they couldn’t have done this “without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy,” she wrote. Lucas also shared photos of the two on Instagram, thanking all those “who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true.” The couple met while Lucas was filming the first season of Palm Royale in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas was previously married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014 and the pair share a 15-year-old son, Noah Rev.

Read it at TMZ

2
Trump Says ‘Great Indian People’ Want NFL Team Name Changed
MNAGA, I GUESS?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.20.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 1:12PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Never one to miss pressing issues of the day, President Donald Trump hosed down his administration’s Jeffrey Epstein-shaped PR dumpster fire to reignite his five-year-old campaign of fury against the Washington Commanders for changing their name from the Washington Redskins. “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” the president posted to Truth Social Sunday. He added, “There is a big clamoring for this” and that “our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.” In a follow-up post, Trump threatened to “put a restriction on them” and stop the planned construction of a proposed new stadium in Washington, D.C. “MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!” he wrote. Curiously enough, there haven’t been any recent polls on the 2020 name change. The latest, conducted well before the decision was made, indicated that, in fact, more than half of Native Americans objected to the team’s former title and that even greater numbers took issue with fan antics like imitating First Nation dances. “Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them,” Trump, who has for years dubbed one of his political opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” nevertheless insisted. “Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

3
‘Superman’ Maintains Number One Box Office Spot as ‘Smurf’ Flops
ON TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.20.25 1:00PM EDT 
'Superman' stays at the top of the box office for the second week in a row.
'Superman' stays at the top of the box office for the second week in a row. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Superman remains at the top of the box office for the second week in a row, beating out new releases like Smurfs and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The superhero movie reached $57.3 million at the box office during its second week, coming off of its $125 million debut last week. In total, the Warner Bros. movie has earned $236 million domestically and $406 million globally. The studio is now preparing to release spinoffs Supergirl and Clayface in 2026 and is currently working on a Wonder Woman film. Jurassic World Rebirth maintained its second place spot with $23 million at the box office, while the Sony film I Know What You Did Last Summer snagged the number three spot with a $13 million opening weekend domestically and a $24.6 million worldwide total. Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth has earned $276 million domestically and $600 million globally. The franchise’s sequel trilogy earned $1 billion globally. Paramount’s Smurfs landed the fourth place spot with an $11 million opening weekend and $25 million at the international box office, a lackluster debut for the $58 million animated musical. The $250 million F1: The Movie sits at fifth place with a $9.6 million box office weekend.

Read it at Variety

4
Boeing Engine Bursts Into Flames Mid-Air in Terrifying Clip
FIERY TAKEOFF
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.20.25 11:24AM EDT 
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 engine caught on fire soon after taking off from LAX.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 engine caught on fire soon after taking off from LAX. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines plane caught on fire moments after takeoff. The Atlanta-bound Boeing 767’s left engine burst into flames soon after leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday. The pilots were forced to turn the plane around and return to LAX. “Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” a Delta spokesperson said. The flight was headed to Atlanta with 229 passengers and 9 crew members onboard. A video from the YouTube channel L.A. Flights showed the plane’s left engine catch on fire as the flight was making its ascent away from the tarmac. The plane then circled the airport for a while before touching down on the runway again, the fire no longer visible by that point. The plane was able to taxi normally at its gate, and all passengers disembarked safely. Firefighters examined the aircraft while the passengers on the flight boarded a different plane to Atlanta, Delta said. No injuries were reported, and Delta is currently investigating the incident.

Read it at New York Post

5
Indonesian Ferry Fire Sends 280 Panicked Passengers Into Sea
SEA OF CHAOS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.20.25 10:36AM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 10:30AM EDT 
KM Barcelona V ferry fire split image
Clips from the harrowing seen show an Indonesian ferry going up in flames as passengers jump overboard. Facebook/bakasangbusu14

An Indonesian ferry burst into flames on Sunday, sending 280 screaming passengers into the sea as they waited for rescue in a chaotic scene captured in video clips shared online. The vessel, a KM Barcelona VA, was traveling between Talaud Islands and Manado off the coast of Indonesia when it ignited at noon, local outlets reported. At least one person has died as rescue efforts continue, but the cause of their death is unclear. In one clip shared to Facebook, passengers in life jackets can be heard screaming and praying as black smoke engulfs the vessel. The Manado Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP) told local outlets that they have sent three ships to evacuate the passengers. “There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F,” a Manado KSOP officer told the outlet. Local fishing boats were also spotted assisting with rescue efforts by bringing passengers aboard, Indonesian outlet KOMPASTV reported. The cause of the fire and the identity of the ferry’s operator have not been identified.

Read it at People

6
Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Makes Cheating Accusations
NEW DETAILS
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.20.25 1:23AM EDT 
Actor Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Aaron Phypers is not taking things sitting down. The estranged husband of Denise Richards hit back at his wife’s abuse allegations by sharing his side of the story. In an interview with TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims the bust-up that sparked their ongoing divorce proceedings began over suspicions that Richards was having an affair. Phypers claims he found messages between his wife and another man—including swapped selfies, goodnight wishes, and surreptitious hotel hook-up plans—on Richards’ laptop. However, the couple decided to work through the issue until, Phypers claims, he confronted Richards about his missing phone. The confrontation turned physical and he later found the device smashed, something he says Richards did to destroy evidence he had taken of her alleged infidelity. Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, while Richards obtained a temporary restraining order against him this week. In court submissions, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed Phypers was physically abusive throughout their relationship and shared a photo of herself with a severe black eye. Phypers has denied all of Richards’ claims and, despite everything, has said that he still loves her and hopes she gets the help she needs.

Read it at TMZ

7
Jennifer Love Hewitt Breaks Silence on Decades-Long Rumors of Rift With Former Costar
COMING CLEAN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.19.25 6:44PM EDT 
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt does not know what Sarah Michelle Gellar did last summer. In fact, she barely knows her at all. The 46-year-old actress, who rose to prominence in the ’90s on Party of Five, revealed to Vulture this week that she has not spoken with her former costar since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer came out in 1997. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said of the decades of reporting on their long-running feud. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Hewitt added that she and Gellar “literally” have not talked “since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out.” The mid-’90s horror flick is the same film where Gellar met Freddie Prinze Jr., her now-husband of 23 years. (Hewitt played Prinze’s girlfriend in the film, while Ryan Phillippe played Gellar’s love interest.) “On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” said Hewitt. Hewitt is currently starring in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, reprising her role as Julie James alongside Prinze’s Ray Bronson. Gellar also makes a quick cameo, playing Helen Shivers. But rumors of the rift between Hewitt and Gellar were reignited after the two showed up for the July 14 premiere but did not pose together on the red carpet. Gellar, however, has also shut down speculation about any sort of clash.

Read it at Vulture

8
Bravo Star Slams Own Show as a ‘Horrible Experience’
LESSON LEARNED
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.20.25 1:32AM EDT 
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Will Kulp -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Will Kulp -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo) Bravo/Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Will Kulp will not be returning for Southern Hospitality‘s upcoming fourth season—and couldn’t help torching the joint when he announced his decision. “I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again,” the Bravolebrity wrote in an Instagram Story. “It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.” Kulp was part of the founding cast on the show that follows the lives of staff at Republic Garden & Lounge, the hospitality outfit of Southern Charm‘s Leva Bonaparte. The announcement may not come as a huge surprise to fans, however, as Kulp was notably absent from the third season. The aspiring lawyer’s new long-distance relationship with co-star and now-fiancée Emmy Sharrett was a focus of the show. He was forced to deny cheating accusations onscreen, but did concede he had talked badly about his partner. Hinting at further details to come, Kulp wrote he will talk more about his “experiences with the production and the network” that prompted the departure. He will, however, be “cheering Emmy on from the sidelines.”

Read it at Deadline

9
D-Day Veteran-Turned-TikTok Star Dies at 102
NATIONAL TREASURE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.19.25 10:42PM EDT 
Jake Larson
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The World War II veteran and TikTok sensation known as “Papa Jake,” real name Jake Larson, has passed away at the age of 102. “Our beloved Papa Jake has passed away on July 17 at 102 years young. Please know, he went peacefully and was even cracking jokes til the very end,” his granddaughter wrote in a post announcing his death. Larson, a D-Day veteran who was just 15 when he enlisted in the National Guard, gained a following of more than 1 million fans on his TikTok account, @storytimewithpapajake. Just three weeks ago, Larson celebrated an interview of his with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, recorded on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, winning an Emmy. “I cannot believe I won an EMMY! WOW! Someone pinch me, I think I am dreaming. Thank you Christiane Amanpour for helping share my story to the world,” he wrote in a post celebrating the win.

Read it at CNN

10
Only 3 People Remain Missing Two Weeks After Devastating Texas Floods
💔
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.19.25 10:52PM EDT 
Texas flood devastation
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas officials have revised the number of people missing following the devastating floods in Texas, reporting that just three people are still missing. “﻿We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.” On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reported that 101 people were still missing, including 97 in Kerr County. The catastrophic floods, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend, have claimed at least 135 lives, with 107 people, including 37 children, dying in Kerr County alone. Recovery operations across the Guadalupe River watershed, known as “Flash Flood Alley,” are ongoing.

Read it at CNN

