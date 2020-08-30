Yellowstone Warns Visitors to Shy Away From ‘Elk Rut’ Mating Season

Read it at CNN
Yellowstone National Park warned visitors to the area this weekend to be wary of randy elks looking to mate. The annual “elk rut” extends from early September to mid-October where male elk “announce their availability” by bugling to wanton females. The males then challenge each other in what often become horn-clashing battles to try to impress their potential partners, according to the National Park Service. Park authorities warn that curious human onlookers could get caught up in the commotion.