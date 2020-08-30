CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Yellowstone Warns Visitors to Shy Away From ‘Elk Rut’ Mating Season

    HORNED UP

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Bill Schaefer/Getty Images

    Yellowstone National Park warned visitors to the area this weekend to be wary of randy elks looking to mate. The annual “elk rut” extends from early September to mid-October where male elk “announce their availability” by bugling to wanton females. The males then challenge each other in what often become horn-clashing battles to try to impress their potential partners, according to the National Park Service. Park authorities warn that curious human onlookers could get caught up in the commotion.

    Read it at CNN