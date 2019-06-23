VIOLENCE
Yemeni Rebels Kill One and Wound Seven in Attack on Saudi Arabia Airport
Saudi Arabia says one person has been killed and seven wounded in an attack allegedly carried out by the Houthi Yemeni rebels on the kingdom’s Abha airport shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday. The attack comes less that two weeks after the same airport was attacked by a Houthi cruise missile, injuring at least 26 of the passengers inside. “A terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded,” said Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency on Sunday. Al-Maliki did not specify what type of weapon was used in the attack. A Houthi spokesman, Yahia al-Sarie, said earlier Sunday the rebels had launched drone attacks on Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan.