Yemen’s Iran-Backed Houthis Launch Aerial Attack on Israel
ESCALATING
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed responsibility for launching an aerial assault on Israel. Yahya Sare’e, a spokesperson for the Houthis, said in a statement that a “large number of ballistic and winged missiles” as well as drones had been launched against targets in Israel. The statement added that the attack is “the third operation in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine,” and that the attacks would continue until “Israel ceases its aggression” in Gaza. Earlier, the Israeli Air Force said it had “thwarted an aerial threat in the Red Sea area” using its long-range “Arrow” defense system—which was jointly developed with the U.S. The air force added that the Arrow system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile, while fighter jets shot down other “aerial threats.” It said all of the threats were intercepted outside of Israel. The Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, in 2014, and the rebels still control large areas in the north of the country.