Yemen's President Retaliates for Wounding

Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh has retaliated for the shelling of his palace that left him and several officials injured. Government forces shelled the homes of the leaders of the tribal federation currently fighting against him, and street fighting spread to more areas of the capital, prompting thousands to flee. Saleh is reportedly in good health following the attack, but he hasn't been seen in public since, and the speakers of both houses of parliament and the deputy prime minister were flown to Saudi Arabia for treatment.