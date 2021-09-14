Yes, Fauci Had to Debunk Nicki Minaj’s Swollen Testicles Claim
DEFLATED BALLS
It’s definitely a sign of the times when the nation’s top infectious disease expert is forced to debunk a rap superstar’s outlandish claim that life-saving vaccines are causing men’s balls to swell up. Appearing on CNN’s The Lead, Dr. Anthony Fauci was pressed by anchor Jake Tapper to respond to Nicki Minaj saying she was still doing “research” on the COVID-19 vaccines because her cousin’s friend’s testicles supposedly became swollen after he got the shot.
“Is there any evidence that the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women?” Tapper asked, adding that he was only posing the question because Minaj is highly influential and vaccine skeptics had “seized upon” her remarks.
“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” an exasperated Fauci answered. “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.”