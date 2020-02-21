Yes, Nevada Matters—but a Lot More in November Than in February

As they showed in Wednesday night’s debate, the Democratic presidential hopefuls didn’t come to Nevada to play games. They came to fight one another, hammer and tong, with the passion one sees in a UFC fight at the MGM Grand.

And the big prize the Democratic frontrunners—Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden—are fighting over is the all-important Latino vote.

The stakes are huge. Nevada is the first “Latino” contest in the Democratic primary election. Iowa is 6.2 percent Latino, and New Hampshire is just 3.9 percent Latino. Nevada is 30 percent.