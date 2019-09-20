Yes, Virginia, There Are Republicans Who Care About Climate Change

Earlier this year, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a bombastic young Trump supporter, unveiled a response to the Green New Deal that recognizes that it “is the duty of the Federal Government to create a Green Real Deal to…achieve robust, economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reductions.” Whether this was a sincere olive branch or a head fake is unclear.

But the rhetoric suggests that there are some Republicans who take these issues seriously and raises the possibility of bipartisan compromise—which is more than Democrats who bother to show up at MSNBC’s climate forum can be expected to offer.

This time, though, there will at least be some competition. Among the candidates participating in the forum will be Republican Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, whose attendance raises an interesting question: Can the party that gave us Theodore Roosevelt and the EPA offer a climate vision that falls somewhere between out-and-out denial and throwing $16 trillion at the problem?