Yeshiva University Halts ALL Clubs So It Can Shun One LGBTQ Group

Yeshiva University is so dead-set against recognizing an LGBTQ student group that it halted all student activities while a legal battle plays out. A state court has ruled that the college is discriminating against Y.U. Pride Alliance, and the school appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which said it must abide by the judge’s order until the case is resolved. But rather than approve the pride club, Yeshiva on Friday put undergraduate clubs on hold. A lawyer for Y.U. Pride told The New York Times the move “is a throwback to 50 years ago when the city of Jackson, Mississippi, closed all public swimming pools rather than comply with court orders to desegregate.”