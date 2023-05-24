CHEAT SHEET
Yet Another Editor Quits Amid The Messenger's Rocky Rollout
Yet another editor at The Messenger has opted for the exits amid the new outlet’s messy launch. Suzette Lohmeyer, a senior editor on the politics team, quit on Wednesday over concerns with the fledgling digital-media startup’s heavy workload and emphasis on churning out aggregated content, Mediaite reported. Her exit is effective on June 5. Lohmeyer was originally a senior editor at Grid News before it was purchased by the startup earlier this year. Her exit marks the third in less than a month, following west coast breaking news editor Kristin Bender’s pre-launch resignation, as reported by The Daily Beast on Tuesday, and politics editor Gregg Birnbaum’s departure last week.