Yet Another Female Staffer Accuses Cuomo of Touching Her Inappropriately
OPEN THE FLOODGATES
Another woman has come forward to accuse the embattled New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexual harassment, claiming he touched her inappropriately while she was on the job at the governor’s mansion late last year. According to The Times Union, an Executive Chamber supervisor was alerted to the latest allegation, the sixth of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment leveled against the governor, over the weekend. “All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general,” Cuomo’s acting counsel Beth Garvey told the Union. The unnamed woman was a staffer with the Executive Chamber, the newspaper reports. Cuomo has claimed he “never touched anyone inappropriately.” He faces calls for him to resign amid an investigation into the allegations launched by the New York attorney general’s office. One former aide, Lindsey Boylan, claimed Cuomo kissed her without her consent in his New York City office.