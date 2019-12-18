Yet Another Lame-Ass GOP Trump Defense: They All Did It!

Conservatives have traditionally attempted to lionize America’s presidents and downplay historical moments where we have fallen short of the Founders’ vision. But Donald Trump is having the opposite effect on his defenders.

Unable to elevate Trump up to Mount Rushmore standards, a new strategy has emerged: bring past presidents down to Trump’s level.

Most recently, conservative radio host Mark Levin advanced the “everybody sucks” argument—not to exonerate Trump, but rather, to argue that he’s no worse than the rest of them.