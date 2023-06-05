Yet Another Migrant Flight Touches Down in California, Angering Newsom
MAKE IT STOP
A second flight of migrants touched down in Sacramento Monday, just days after a charter plane dropped more than a dozen South American migrants off there last week. This time, about 20 people were on board, the California attorney general’s office confirmed to local news station KCRA 3. Monday’s flight path was the same as Friday’s flight—taking off from El Paso, Texas, with a pit stop in Deming, New Mexico, before landing in Sacramento. According to flight records, both flights were carried out by Berry Aviation, a charter service based in San Marcos, Texas. A company rep told The Sacramento Bee earlier this week that Friday’s flight was “something that the government ran,” but wouldn’t get into specifics. California officials are continuing to investigate the source of both flights— but California Attorney General Rob Bonta thinks Ron DeSantis is behind them. Gov. Gavin Newsom seemed to agree, calling DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” on Twitter Monday while claiming that the decision to send the migrants cross-country amounted to kidnapping.