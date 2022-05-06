Seven Yeti Cooler Dupes That Are Just as Good as the Real Thing

Few coolers have a legendary reputation like the Yeti. Yeti’s premium coolers are known for their thickness, outstanding durability, and next-level insulation that can keep ice and other goods frozen for days. But that level of convenience and performance comes at a cost (literally)—regular-sized Yeti coolers will set you back anywhere from $300 to $800 a pop. While there’s no doubt that Yeti’s supreme quality and rugged design makes them worth the lofty price tag, that’s still a lot of money to shell out for the ability to crack open a really cold one on the beach.

Don’t feel like opening your wallet that much for a cooler? We totally understand. Fortunately, there are plenty of high-quality Yeti cooler dupes out there right now, and some are so good that you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference. These coolers feature the same luxury features and designs that you’d get with a Yeti cooler, including powerful insulation, rubber gaskets to seal out warm air, and the ability to keep your must-haves frigid for days—just at a much lower cost.

Of course, when you need a new cooler (summer is just around the corner, after all!), but don’t want to splurge on a pricey Yeti model, it can be a challenge to figure out at a glance which Yeti dupes are quality and which ones are pure crap. Luckily for you, we’ve sifted through all the Yeti dupes on the market right now and rounded up the best ones worth investing in. Scroll through below to check out the best affordable Yeti dupes to buy now.

Driftsun 45-Quart Ice Chest At $229, this Driftsun cooler is still an investment, but a similar Yeti model would cost you $100 more. This cooler features three inches of commercial-grade insulation and specialized ColdSeal latches to keep cool air in and warm air out. Military-grade nylon rope handles won’t wear out after repeated use, while built-in bottle openers make it easy to get your go-to drink ASAP. A recessed drain plug makes it easy to drain your cooler when you’re done although, TBH, you’re going to have more ice to dump than water. Buy at Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

RTIC Backpack Cooler Fact: An 18-can Yeti backpack cooler costs $325. This RTIC backpack cooler holds 20 cans and costs $170. The RTIC features two inches of closed-cell foam to help keep your gear cold for 24 hours. It also has a heavy-duty zipper, so you don’t need to stress about it jamming up or breaking on you with regular use. Padded straps and an adjustable waistband make it easy to carry this cooler. The whole thing is waterproof, allowing you to take it just about anywhere. Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BUILT Large Portable Cooler This soft cooler has a one-inch thick insulation on the sides and 1.5 inches of insulation on the bottom to help keep the cold where you need it—inside your cooler. It boasts a 1,000 denier polyester core, which is similar to what white water rafts are made of. Basically, you don’t have to stress about this ripping while you go about your life. The Built cooler can house 18 cans, along with 10 pounds of ice. You can even roll the top down to create a party bucket. Oh, and a similar Yeti model costs $212 more. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler with Cool Riser Technology Got a ton of stuff to keep cool? Igloo has got your back with the massive BMX 52-quart cooler. This behemoth—it’ll house 83 cans at once, TYVM—will keep ice cold for an impressive four to five days, even in 90-degree heat. Molded construction and rubber T-grip latches work together to keep your gear as chilly and secure as possible. There’s even special cool riser technology to lift the bottom of the cooler away from hot surfaces. And, at $120, you can’t beat this price. Buy at Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Igloo $ 150 Free Shipping

Seavilis Milee-ICE Chest 45qt Sky Blue with Divider The Milee cooler is built tough, thanks to indestructible rotomolded thermoplastic construction and all-weather T-latches. It also includes built-in UV resistance to keep your plastic from breaking down and fading in the sun. So, you’ll be using this cooler for years to come. A specialized refrigeration D-seal helps you get intense insulation for next-level coldness. The Milee even comes with cool extras, like a removable basket and cup holder to help you get organized. Buy at Amazon $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ROCKBROS Soft Cooler Insulated Leak Proof Cooler Bag Enjoy a 22-liter capacity that holds an impressive 36 cans with the Rock Bros soft cooler. It features three layers of insulation that’ll keep your stuff cold for up to 48 hours. This bag is 100 percent leak-proof and waterproof thanks to an airtight zipper. This cooler even lets you carry it in different ways thanks to a padded top strap and two reinforced side handles. And, at $135, this cooler is an impressive $215 cheaper than a similar Yeti. Buy at Amazon $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

EchoSmile Rotomolded Cooler This EchoSmile cooler is $109 cheaper than its Yeti counterpart—and it looks nearly identical. The rotomolded cooler keeps stuff cool for up to five days (not a typo) thanks to its sturdy construction, polyurethane insulation, and silicone sealing ring. This baby can hold up to 40 cans and features cool perks like two cup holders, two bottle openers, and a fish ruler so you can tell right away how big your catch of the day is. The EchoSmile is so sturdy, it can even double as a seat with no issues. Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.