Yeti’s New Spring Colors Are Inspired By King Crab and Agave Harvesters

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Come Mar. 18, we’ll be in the midst of spring, but if you look around, you’ll already see the season in full bloom—and it’s not just the buds and blossoms. Brands are releasing colorful collections gracing everything from clothes to home goods, but there’s one particular release we’re seriously swooning over this season: Yeti’s newest limited-edition colors: King Crab Orange and Agave Teal. Best of all? There’s a story behind its new color drops.

Yeti’s newest hues are not just a random pick off the paint palette; they’re inspired by the hard-working, behind-the-scenes harvesters in both the conservation-conscious king crab waters in the Northern Pacific and Mexico’s agave farms—the essential lifeblood for tequila.

Whether you’re a crab consumer, tequila enthusiast, or simply appreciate a refreshing splash of color on your trusty cooler or insulated cup, there’s a little something for everyone in these two limited-edition color releases, but you’ll want to grab them before they disappear for good.

Shop our favorites from Yeti’s new King Crab Orange and Agave Teal color collections below.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler You’ll be hard-pressed to misplace this eye-catching, easy-to-carry cooler backpack, which fits up to 36 cans or over 20 pounds of ice, for all those outdoor adventures. Buy At Yeti $ 325

Rambler 42-Ounce Straw Mug Looking for a break from the Stanley craze? This sturdy Yeti mug is equally gorgeous and well-performing, and it isn’t causing consumer hysteria. Buy At Yeti $ 45

Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler An essential for all those summer road trips to the beach and beyond, this wheeled cooler packs all your beverage needs and then some. Buy At Yeti $ 425 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rambler Reusable One Gallon Jug Gym rats and coffee addicts unite: this leakproof jug sustains the temp of whatever beverage you need to get through the day. Buy At Yeti $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lowlands Blanket We didn’t know we needed a Yeti blanket until now. This waterproof, hair and dirt-repellent blanket is a must-have for any outdoorsman (or pet owner!). Buy At Yeti $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

