Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

NFL Season is here, and while we love the thrill of the game and every glamorous Taylor Swift sighting, the real MVPs of this league are the epic collaborations that come with it. Go-to brands like culinary atelier Hedley & Bennett and American-style outfitter Abercrombie & Fitch recently introduced NFL collections worthy of any fan’s football-forward collection, but it’s the latest collab from Yeti that has us cheering like we scored the winning touchdown.

The ultimate fusion of functionality and football fandom, the Yeti x NFL collection features pieces that fans of all 32 NFL teams cam stock up on for those weekend tailgates, game day get-togethers, and all the adventures that come with championing and cheering your favorite team.

The Yeti x NFL collection features a wide-ranging selection of hard coolers and multi-sized drinkware pieces so you can cool down those boozy beverages, maintain that perfect brisket temp right off the smoker, and sip that morning coffee as slowly as you please.

Perhaps you want to stock up on Kansas City Chiefs merchandise for yourself, watch the San Francisco 49ers get another shot at the Super Bowl, cheer on Aaron Rodgers’ return to the New York Jets, or plan to start holiday shopping early for that Green Bay Packers fan in your life; no matter the team or the reason, there’s a little something for every NFL fan in this wide-ranging release.

Explore our favorite picks from the Yeti x NFL collection below and get ready to elevate your game-day gear.

Rambler Water Bottle The classic and essential Yeti RamblerTumbler keeps beverages icy cold all day long for those cozy weekend football marathons. Buy At Yeti $ 50

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler Need a reliable cooler for those weekend tailgates at the stadium? This easy-to-transport Yeti hard cooler packs plenty of room for all those icy beverages and game-day snacks. Buy At Yeti $ 300

Rambler Tumbler The classic and essential Yeti RamblerTumbler keeps beverages icy cold all day long for those cozy weekend football marathons. Buy At Yeti $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

