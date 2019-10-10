The YETI Hopper M30 Is the Perfect Companion for Your Next Great Adventure

CHEAT SHEET
Autumn is the perfect weather for camping; think filling campfire-cooked meals and sleeping cold-nosed under a pile of blankets. Getting closer to nature is admirable, but there's some things we've improved since the times of our hunter-gather ancestors: like keeping a stocked cooler handy. When it comes to weathering – well – the weather, YETIs are built to last. Their new Hopper M30 is tough-as-nails and can withstand almost anything you can throw at it.
The latest evolution in their soft cooler collection, the Hopper M30 is brimming with innovative features. The biggie? The M30 has done away with zipper closures. Instead, this soft cooler relies on powerful magnets that create a leak-resistant seal, plus snaps to ensure that it can take a tumble. An insulating layer of closed-cell foam ensures your drinks are colder than the chilly autumn nights. To protect your precious cargo (you're making campfire eggs for breakfast, right?), the M30 is made with high-density fabric that is resistant to mildew, punctures, and UV rays.
Complementing these impressive features is an equally impressive carrying capacity. The roomy interior can hold 28 lbs. of ice. Twenty. Eight. Pounds. And in colors like charcoal, navy, and river green, the Hopper M30 is as pretty as it is practical, ready to be loaded up and thrown over your shoulder for your next great outdoor excursion. | Shop at YETI >
