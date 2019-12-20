Gunman Who Opened Fire at Russian Security Service HQ Was ‘Firearms Enthusiast’
The gunman who launched a deadly attack on the offices of Russia’s intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, has been identified by police as a 39-year-old firearms enthusiast named Yevgeny Manyurov from Podolsk, which is about 40km south of Moscow. Manyurov shot one FSB officer dead and wounded five others with an automatic weapon, before he was killed by a sniper, FSB officials say. It was reported Thursday that the shooting may have been planned to coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s commemorative speech for Russia’s day of the security services. Manyurov fired at the windows of the intelligence agency’s headquarters from the street outside. Officers said he had grenades and an improvised explosive device in a bag he was carrying, but they weren’t used. Russian state media has portrayed Manyurov as a loner obsessed with firearms. He was unemployed at the time of the attack, but is said to have previously worked as a security guard at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Moscow.