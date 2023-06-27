Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet Arrives in Belarus After Deal With Putin
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet arrived early Tuesday in the Belarusian capital Minsk, suggesting the Wagner boss might finally have gone into exile as reportedly agreed in a deal struck with Vladimir Putin. The deal, brokered by the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, came after Prigozhin’s forces took control of Russia’s Southern Military Command on Saturday and were streaming toward Moscow. According to Flightradar24, Prigozhin’s $10 million Embraer Legacy 600 business jet arrived in Minsk at 7:40 a.m. local time from an airfield near Rostov-on-Don. Another jet arrived from Prigozhin’s hometown of St. Petersburg 18 minutes later, the Daily Mail reported. Lukashenko has been in power in the former Soviet state since 1994, making him Europe’s longest-serving leader, and opposition activists in Belarus fear Prigozhin and his mercenaries could export their brand of brutality there too.