Honduran Man Dies in ICE Custody, Becoming Sixth Migrant Death Since October
A 30-year-old Honduran father died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Sunday, becoming the sixth migrant to die in U.S. custody since October. Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres was found unresponsive in his dormitory at the Houston Contract Detention Facility, according to NBC News. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment detainees arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement confirming the death. DHS said the man was denied entry into the U.S. on May 17 and was then sent back to Mexico. He tried to return to the U.S. at the end of May and was detained by local law enforcement during a traffic stop, then transferred to ICE custody on June 6.