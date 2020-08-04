‘Yo, Semites!’: Trump Struggles With National Park’s Name During Signing Ceremony

CHEAT SHEET
    President Donald Trump generated widespread mockery on Tuesday morning when he repeatedly flubbed the name of Yosemite National Park.

    During a White House signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill directing $3 to conservation projects, the president attempted to wax poetic about the beauty of some of the nation’s most well-known parks. “When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon,” Trump said, reading from a prepared statement. “When their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky. When they gaze upon Yo-Semite’s, Yo-Semite’s towering sequoias.”

    The president pronouncing the park as “Yo, Semites” immediately sparked ridicule on social media. “‘Yo! Semites’ is the name of a popular Jewish rap group,” conservative pollster Frank Luntz tweeted, while actor Bradley Whitford wrote: “Yo Semites!  Wassup???”