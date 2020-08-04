‘Yo, Semites!’: Trump Struggles With National Park’s Name During Signing Ceremony
‘WASSUP’
President Donald Trump generated widespread mockery on Tuesday morning when he repeatedly flubbed the name of Yosemite National Park.
During a White House signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill directing $3 to conservation projects, the president attempted to wax poetic about the beauty of some of the nation’s most well-known parks. “When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon,” Trump said, reading from a prepared statement. “When their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky. When they gaze upon Yo-Semite’s, Yo-Semite’s towering sequoias.”
The president pronouncing the park as “Yo, Semites” immediately sparked ridicule on social media. “‘Yo! Semites’ is the name of a popular Jewish rap group,” conservative pollster Frank Luntz tweeted, while actor Bradley Whitford wrote: “Yo Semites! Wassup???”