High School Basketball Coach Axed After Antisemitic Incident at Girls’ Game
‘ABHORRENT’
A girls’ high school basketball coach in Yonkers, New York has been fired after an incident where players allegedly hurled antisemitic insults at a Jewish team during a game earlier this week, district officials said Sunday. The Thursday night matchup between the Leffell School, a private Jewish school in Hartsdale, and Roosevelt High School ended early after Roosevelt students allegedly chanted “free Palestine” and “I support Hamas, you fucking Jews” across the court. Robin Bosworth, a Leffell athlete, wrote in an op-ed for her student paper that Roosevelt’s athletes had “antisemitic slurs and curses at us.” In a joint statement addressing the incident, Yonkers Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Luis Rodriquez and city Mayor Mike Spano apologized to the Leffell School for “the painful and offensive comments made to their women’s basketball team,” calling the rhetoric “abhorrent, inappropriate and not in line with the values we set forth for our young people.” The statement noted that a Roosevelt coach and one player, both unnamed, had been dismissed from the team after “a thorough review.”