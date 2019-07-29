CHEAT SHEET
‘STAY INSIDE’
Small Canadian Town in Lockdown in Manhunt For Suspected Killers
York Landing, a Canadian town of roughly 450 people between Lake Winnipeg and Hudson Bay, is in lockdown after an alleged sighting of two suspected serial killers. Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspected of killing Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and U.S. citizen Chynna Deese, 24, and have been charged with the death of Canadian, Leonard Dyck, 64. Heavily armored police, helicopters, and tracker dogs have descended on the small town after a supposed sighting of the pair. Manitoba police warned residents: “All efforts are being made in York Landing to apprehend two individuals matching the description of the suspects. The safety of community members is our priority. We remind residents to stay inside & check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked.”