Notorious British Serial Killer the Yorkshire Ripper Dies After Refusing COVID-19 Treatment

Read it at Sky News
Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer nicknamed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press, has died after falling sick with COVID-19. According to BBC News, he died at a hospital at the age of 74 after refusing treatment for the virus—but he also had diabetes and heart issues. Sutcliffe was serving a life term in prison for murdering 13 women in the northwest of England in the late 1970s. His killings began with 28-year-old Wilma McCann, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times in 1975. Her son, Richard McCann, told Sky News following the death announcement: “He ruined so many lives. He will go down as one of those figures from the 20th century in the same league I suppose as someone like Hitler.”