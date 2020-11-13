CHEAT SHEET
    Notorious British Serial Killer the Yorkshire Ripper Dies After Refusing COVID-19 Treatment

    ‘RUINED SO MANY LIVES’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Via Sky News

    Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer nicknamed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press, has died after falling sick with COVID-19. According to BBC News, he died at a hospital at the age of 74 after refusing treatment for the virus—but he also had diabetes and heart issues. Sutcliffe was serving a life term in prison for murdering 13 women in the northwest of England in the late 1970s. His killings began with 28-year-old Wilma McCann, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times in 1975. Her son, Richard McCann, told Sky News following the death announcement: “He ruined so many lives. He will go down as one of those figures from the 20th century in the same league I suppose as someone like Hitler.”

