Man Stabbed in Hanukkah Attack at Rabbi’s Home Dies

One of the five people stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, has died after three months, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council announced Sunday. Yosef Neumann, 72, suffered a fractured skull and spent weeks in a coma after the Hannukah rampage, allegedly carried out by a man with a history of schizophrenia. Earlier this month, Neumann was reported to have opened his eyes for the first time, though his family had said the knife wound to the brain had caused permanent damage.