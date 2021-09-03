Japan’s Prime Minister Says He’s Done After Less Than a Year in Office
CAN’T CARRY ON
The prime minister of Japan has decided that he’s had enough after just under a year in office. Yoshihide Suga only took over as the head of the Japanese government last September, but his short time in power has been dominated by growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics. Suga told reporters that he’ll step down ahead of an internal party leadership election this month, which will be followed by a general election expected to take place in October. “The battle against the coronavirus takes a vast amount of energy and I don’t feel it is possible to carry on with that and fight the upcoming election for the party leadership,” Suga said Friday, according to The Guardian. Tokyo is under its fourth of state of emergency due to the pandemic, and just over half of the national population is fully vaccinated.