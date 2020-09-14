Yoshihide Suga Set to Be Named Japan’s New Prime Minister After Abe’s Abrupt Exit
STEPPING UP
Yoshihide Suga is all but certain to become Japan’s next prime minister after he was picked to lead the country’s ruling party in the wake of an abrupt resignation by Trump ally Shinzo Abe. Suga has long been the face of Abe’s government—in his role as chief cabinet secretary, Abe’s top spokesman, he’s taken questions at press briefings for the past eight years, The Guardian reports. Japan’s lower and upper houses will vote on his appointment Wednesday, but those votes are expected to be a formality. He is seen as the continuity candidate, with Abe telling lawmakers he was “handing the baton” to his spokesman, and adding: “We can count on him.” He is expected to continue to strengthen Japan’s ties with the U.S., but admitted this weekend that he lacked the “diplomatic skills” that helped Abe strike up a warm personal friendship with Donald Trump.