CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Yoshiro Mori Resigns as Tokyo Olympics President After Saying Women Talk Too Much
CHATTY MAN
Read it at The New York Times
Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori has resigned and again apologized for a series of sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry. Mori, 83, provoked outrage and astonishment when he said that women caused meetings to run long by talking too much. The resignation, just months before the postponed Summer Games are scheduled to begin, will further erode confidence in the organizers’ ability to stage the event during the coronavirus pandemic. “My inappropriate comments caused big trouble. I am sorry,” Mori said, adding, “I have been trying to support women as much as possible, and I have been trying to support women more than men so they can speak.”