‘You Ain’t Grabbing My D*ck’: TSA Pat Down Goes Awry, Ends in Arrest
AIRPORT SCUFFLE
A routine search at a Florida airport turned chaotic when a passenger accused a TSA officer of touching him inappropriately, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. The confrontation began when a scanner at Tampa International Airport detected an “anomaly” in passenger Dereck Lane’s groin area, the filing says. But police say Lane took offense at the subsequent pat down. “Why you grabbing my d--k?” Lane protested, followed by, “You ain’t grabbing my d--k.” During the inspection, the TSA officer heard the “distinct sound of plastic crunching,” the complaint says. Officers then tried to escort Lane to a private screening area, to which Lane protested. As Lane tried to grab his belongings from a conveyor belt, he allegedly “aggressively flipped” a belt barrier so hard that the buckle struck a security officer above his eyes. Security then called police to arrest Lane. Afterward, police allegedly found a plastic baggy taped in Lane’s groin area that contained 26 grams of marijuana.