You Can Bet on Trump’s Weight Ahead of His Surrender to Jail
THE SKINNY
The bookies are all over Trump’s surrender to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, expected to take place on Thursday. BetOnline.ag—the same classy sports betting site that offered a line on Elon Musk’s penis size—is now letting you bet on what jail officials will put down as Trump’s recorded weight. The line currently sits over/under 278.5 pounds, a far cry from the 244 pounds White House physician Sean Conley recorded for Trump in 2020. The former president seems to have a preoccupation with weight—both his and others’. He has repeatedly fat-shamed his political opponents, and many speculated that he downplayed his own weight during his presidency. He has also repeatedly slammed Fox News for using unflattering photos of him—“especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back.” Presidential poundage aside, there are a number of other arrest-related bets you can make. BetOnline is offering lines on whether or not Trump will wear a MAGA hat during his surrender, what color tie he’ll wear, whether he’ll smile in his mugshot, and what skintone his photo will show, from “Marm-a-Lago Orange” to “Presidential Pumpkin” and “Impeachment Peach.”