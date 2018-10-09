You Can Fish for Your Food at This NYC Restaurant

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg News
Manhattan’s Zauo restaurant, opening Oct. 15, offers a fresh spin on the a-la-carte game: Your meal is whatever you can successfully fish out of the restaurant’s giant tank. Bloomberg News reports that diners are given a hook (or a net, for less ambitious eaters), and tasked with catching their own dinner, for which they will pay the full price of the fish—from $45 for a trout or bass to $110 for a massive salmon. The fish can be prepared in four simple styles: sashimi, grilled, fried in tempura, or simmered in soy sauce and mirin, and is served whole. Bloomberg adds that Zauo runs 13 sister locations in Southern Japan, and that it may be the first restaurant chain to let customers catch their own dinner.