You Can Now Rent Basquiat’s Former Bowery Home for $60K a Month
STUDIO LIVIN’
A converted stable at 57 Great Jones Street, a two-story building in Manhattan’s Bowery neighborhood that served as the home and studio of the artist Jean Michel-Basquiat at the time of his death, has been listed for rent by the real estate agency Meridian Capital Group, local news site EV Grieve reports. Andy Warhol, Basquiat’s mentor, owned the building. After Basquiat died in 1988, 57 Jones went on to serve as the backdrop for Bohemian, an exclusive Japanese restaurant. The building still has all the features that make it a fully equipped restaurant space, as well as loft space, skylights and office space. Monthly asking rent is $51,000 plus $9,000 in taxes for a total of $60,000 per month, a Meridian Capital Group associate told The Daily Beast on Monday.