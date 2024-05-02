You Can Now See the Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode on YouTube
UP AND RUNNING
Bluey fans, rejoice—a famed episode of the beloved kids’ cartoon not seen on Disney+ is now available online. As of Wednesday, “Dad Baby” has been uploaded to the show’s official YouTube channel, so you can watch it in its full seven-minute glory. In this episode, Bluey’s dad, Bandit, play-acts at being pregnant when Bluey and her sister, Bingo, discover the old baby-harness. “But Dad is unprepared for the harsh realities of giving birth to a baby Bingo,” the episode description reads. Though Disney+ has never said why it dropped “Dad Baby” from the platform, it’s not hard to guess that the streaming giant probably deemed farcical depictions of childbirth—even when they’re acted out by animated talking dogs—unsuitable for children. Creator Joe Brumm, who’s typically not opposed to making small tweaks to episodes to conform with content standards, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that “Dad Baby” was just too funny to change. The episode “doesn’t get shown in America,” he said, “But what are you going to do, not make ‘Dad Baby’? I love it.”