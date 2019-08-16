As Far As I’m Concerned, Boxer Briefs Are the Best in Men’s Underwear. Here Are Some of My Favorites.

I feel like I’ve opened too many recommendations with the fact that I sweat a lot. But then I realize it’s important to note as it’s one of the base realities I consider when I’m choosing clothes, from running shorts and running shirts to athleisure pants and athleisure tops. So with that in mind, I’ve been trying out lots of boxer briefs lately and come bearing recommendations of the ones I liked most and other top-rated and best-selling options.

SAXX Men's Kinetic Boxer, $37 on Amazon: The Saxxian Ballpark Pouch—designed to keep things separate and breathing down there—has become my favorite twist on men’s apparel. And it’s prevalent in the brand’s boxer briefs, whether casual or performance. Naturally, I wear these as often as they’re clean (an affinity I thought I’d only ever reserve for a favorite T-shirt and maybe even a favorite pair of pants). The breathable Kinetics combine mesh, nylon, and spandex into an extremely comfortable brief that wicks moisture, stretches four ways, compresses just enough to hug your leg. This is the underwear investment you’ll be glad you made several years down the line.

Performance Boxer Brief, $24 at Hill City: Made from fabric designed to keep you cool and blend of proprietary Lenzing Modal and TENCEL fibers, your moisture is managed and your comfort is elevated. I find these to be perfect for the gym and great for the every day (and am wearing a pair right now as I write this). With a touch of stretch and an elastic waistband that will hug your body without being overbearing, these quality briefs are a summer-perfect upgrade.

adidas Men's Sport Performance Climalite Boxer Brief Underwear, $14 on Amazon: adidas knows how to handle sweaty men as it’s had lots of experience over the decades. You can get these simpler, extremely highly rated, and more affordable briefs in many different colors and each is built with a non-chafing stitch and a polyester and spandex blend.

5” Solid Boxer Brief, $28 at Rhone: Leading the way in men’s athleisure and styled performance apparel, the Rhone selection has to be considered among the best. The ultra-lightweight fabric making up these briefs will allow your “cosmonauts,” as Rhone refers to them, to breathe and stay chafe-free. The brief build is also specifically designed to resist rolling up so no one will look at you funny, wondering why you rings showing through your pants on both of your thighs.

David Archy Men's Underwear With Micro Modal, $36 on Amazon: Sporting some very high ratings, the David Archy take is mostly micro modal with a touch of spandex. Relying on its own pouch design, here the goal is to separate the general from his lieutenants. You can get these 4-packs in a variety of colors and Amazon promises an easy return if you want to try your luck elsewhere.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.