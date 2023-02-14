‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Calls Out Netflix for Glamorizing Serial Killers
NO CHILL
Penn Badgley would like for the true crime community—specifically, those with an unhealthily lustful fixation on serial killers—to take a good, long look in the mirror. And that includes you, Netflix. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight clipped for TikTok, the You star was asked what he’d want to say to people “finding themselves attracted to serial killers.” His initial response? “You need to look at that, inside.” Badgley went on to elaborate, “Now, to be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with [Joe, his character]. That’s on us. Ted Bundy, that’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on—that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix… Yeah, it’s weird, man.” The Gossip Girl alum’s harsh words for his streaming home come just days after he made headlines for declaring he was done filming intimate sex scenes. “Fidelity in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is important to me,” he said in an interview on Podcrushed. “And, yeah, it just got to a point where I didn’t wanna do that.”