‘You’ Star Reveals Birth of Twins in Ultra-Understated Way

You star Penn Badgley, 38, has welcomed identical twin boys, proudly announcing the additions with his wife, Domino Kirke, 41, on Instagram alongside an event to promote his book, Crushmore. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on by the way, which is also [why] I’m whispering,” he said. “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.” The caption for the Gosspi Girl alum’s post said: “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.” Crushmore is co-written with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Kirke’s fellow hosts on the Podcrushed podcast. Badgley and Kirke announced in February that they were expecting. The couple also parent Kirke’s sons James, 5, and Cassius, 16, per the Daily Mail.

