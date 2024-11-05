You’ll Never Guess Who’s Spending Election Night With Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Sabrina Carpenter Engaged More Voters Than Any Other Artist This Year
GEN Z TURNOUT
Sabrina Carpenter reached more voters than any other artist this year through the non-profit organization HeadCount, according to Variety. On the singer’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour, she used giveaways and sweepstakes to connect her fans to voter information, and ultimately reached 183,000 potential voters and helped register 27,000 new ones. The “Espresso” singer’s stats broke Ariana Grande’s 2019 record for voter engagement through the platform by nearly double, after Grande partnered with HeadCount on her “Sweetener World Tour.” HeadCount has reached 300,000 voters by partnering with musicians like Carpenter, Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and more, according to a press release reviewed by Variety. Most of those reached have been Gen Z and millennial potential voters. The news comes after Taylor Swift made an impact in the 2024 election with her Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris and directing fans to vote.gov, which nearly 350,000 people visited from her unique URL by the following day.
