Youn Yuh-Jung Teases Brad Pitt as She Makes Oscars History

Youn Yuh-Jung just became the first Korean to bring home Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars—and as she took the stage to accept her gold statuette, the Minari actress took a moment to tease executive producer Brad Pitt, who was on stage to present her with the award as last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner.

“Mr. Pitt, finally!” Youn said. “Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming?”

Awards shows have a long history of erasing performers of Asian descent, and on top of her history-making Oscars win this year, Youn is also the first Korean actress to win a Screen Actors Guild Award. During Sunday’s ceremony, Youn noted that as a South Korean actress, she usually watches the awards show on television. “Being here by myself, this I cannot believe,” she said, adding, “OK, let me pull myself together!”

This year’s Best Supporting Actress nominees included Amanda Seyfried (Mank), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film). As she accepted her award, Youn noted that she does not believe in competition.

“How can I win over Glenn Close?” she said. “I’ve been watching her, so many performances.” Each nominee, she said, was a winner for their respective movie. Perhaps, she offered, “I’m luckier than you.”

Youn also thanked her “wonderful Minari family” and director Lee Isaac Chung—“our captain and my director.” Also on her thank-you list? Her two sons, “who made me go out and work.”

“This is the result,” Youn said, “because mommy worked so hard.”